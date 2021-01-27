Wednesday, Jan. 27
Boys Basketball
Amesbury at Triton, 5:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Triton at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
North Reading at Newburyport, 7 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Billerica-Chelmsford at HPNA, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Peabody, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Boys Skiing
St. John’s Prep vs. Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Swimming
Hamilton-Wenham vs. Triton, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 29
Boys Basketball
North Reading at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 5:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Triton at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Rockport at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 5:45 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Swampscott vs. Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
