Wednesday, Jan. 27

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at Triton, 5:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Triton at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

North Reading at Newburyport, 7 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Billerica-Chelmsford at HPNA, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Peabody, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 28

Boys Skiing

St. John’s Prep vs. Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Swimming

Hamilton-Wenham vs. Triton, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29

Boys Basketball

North Reading at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 5:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Triton at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Rockport at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 5:45 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Swampscott vs. Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you