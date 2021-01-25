Tuesday, Jan. 26
Boys Basketball
Pentucket at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 5:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Ipswich at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Boys Basketball
Amesbury at Triton, 5:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Triton at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 7 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Billerica-Chelmsford at HPNA, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Peabody, 5:15 p.m.
Swimming
Hamilton-Wenham vs. Triton, 6 p.m.
