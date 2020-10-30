Friday, Oct. 30
Field Hockey
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Field Hockey
Amesbury at Triton, 2 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 10 a.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Triton at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 10 a.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 12 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Field Hockey
Triton at Rockport, 12 p.m.
