Friday, Oct. 30

Field Hockey

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Field Hockey

Amesbury at Triton, 2 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 10 a.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Triton at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 10 a.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 12 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1

Field Hockey

Triton at Rockport, 12 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you