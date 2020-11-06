Friday, Nov. 6
Field Hockey
Pentucket at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Pentucket at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Field Hockey
Triton at Rockport, 12:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Rockport at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 2 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Georgetown at Rockport, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Girls Soccer
Pentucket at North Reading, 11 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 9
Field Hockey
Rockport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 5:15 p.m.
