Friday, Jan. 15

Boys Basketball

Ipswich at Triton, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Triton at Ipswich, 5:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16

Boys Ice Hockey

Rockport at Newburyport, 2 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

HPNA at Andover, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17

Boys Basketball

Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 11:30 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Amesbury at Rockport, 2:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Pentucket at Rockport, 10 a.m.

