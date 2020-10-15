Thursday, Oct. 15
Cross Country
Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 5 p.m.
Golf
North Reading at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
Field Hockey
Triton at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Newburyport at Georgetown, 4 p.m.
