Thursday, Oct. 15

Cross Country

Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 5 p.m.

Golf

North Reading at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16

Field Hockey

Triton at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Newburyport at Georgetown, 4 p.m.

