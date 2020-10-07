Wednesday, Oct. 7

Golf

Newburyport at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Cross Country

Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4:15 p.m.

Golf

Georgetown at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.

