Wednesday, May 19

Softball

Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Newburyport at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Amesbury at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 20

Baseball

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4:45 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Newburyport at Amesbury, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 4:15 p.m.

