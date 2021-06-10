Thursday, June 10

Baseball

Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4:45 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 4:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Amesbury at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Friday, June 11

Softball

Rockport at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Pentucket at Triton, 5 p.m.

