Thursday, June 10
Baseball
Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4:45 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 4:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Amesbury at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Friday, June 11
Softball
Rockport at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Pentucket at Triton, 5 p.m.
