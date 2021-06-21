Monday, June 21
Baseball
Winthrop at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Stoneham, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Triton at Gloucester, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
St. Mary's at Newburyport, 3 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.
Softball
Newburyport at Gloucester, 4 p.m.; Triton at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Arlington at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
