Monday, June 21

Baseball

Winthrop at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Stoneham, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Triton at Gloucester, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

St. Mary's at Newburyport, 3 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Pentucket at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.

Softball

Newburyport at Gloucester, 4 p.m.; Triton at Whittier, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Arlington at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

