Thursday, Jan. 21

Girls Skiing

Haverhill vs. Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 22

Boys Basketball

Newburyport at Rockport, 5:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Lynnfield, 5:45 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 5:45 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Newburyport vs. Haverhill, 3:40 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23

Boys Ice Hockey

Rockport at Triton, 2 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Gloucester at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you