Monday, Jan. 11

Boys Basketball

Triton at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Boys Basketball

Georgetown at Rockport, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 5:45 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 5:45 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 5:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 6 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.

Swimming

Manchester vs. Triton, 6 p.m.

