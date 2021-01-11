Monday, Jan. 11
Boys Basketball
Triton at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Pentucket at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Boys Basketball
Georgetown at Rockport, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 5:45 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 5:45 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 5:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 6 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.
Swimming
Manchester vs. Triton, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.