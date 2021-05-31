Monday, May 31

Baseball

Triton at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 1 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Amesbury at Manchester, 5 p.m.

Softball

Georgetown at Rockport, 10 a.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1

Baseball

Georgetown at North Reading, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4:15 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.

Softball

Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Pentucket at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Pentucket at Marblehead, 5 p.m.

