Wednesday, May 12

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Georgetown at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Lynnfield at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.

Track and Field

Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Lynnfield, 4:15 p.m.

