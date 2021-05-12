Wednesday, May 12
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.
Softball
Georgetown at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Lynnfield at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.
Track and Field
Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Lynnfield, 4:15 p.m.
