Wednesday, Oct. 21
Golf
North Reading at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Georgetown at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Cross Country
Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 4:15 p.m.
Field Hockey
Lynnfield at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Georgetown, 4:15 p.m.
Golf
Newburyport at Rockport, 3 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.