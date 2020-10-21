Wednesday, Oct. 21

Golf

North Reading at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Georgetown at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Cross Country

Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 4:15 p.m.

Field Hockey

Lynnfield at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Georgetown, 4:15 p.m.

Golf

Newburyport at Rockport, 3 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.

