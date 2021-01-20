Wednesday, Jan. 20
Boys Ice Hockey
Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 7 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Methuen-Tewskbury at HPNA, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Winthrop, 6:10 p.m.
Swimming
Lynnfield vs. Triton, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Girls Skiing
Haverhill vs. Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 22
Boys Basketball
Newburyport at Rockport, 5:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Lynnfield, 5:45 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 5:45 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Newburyport vs. Haverhill, 3:40 p.m.
