Wednesday, Jan. 20

Boys Ice Hockey

Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 7 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Methuen-Tewskbury at HPNA, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Winthrop, 6:10 p.m.

Swimming

Lynnfield vs. Triton, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Girls Skiing

Haverhill vs. Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 22

Boys Basketball

Newburyport at Rockport, 5:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Lynnfield, 5:45 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 5:45 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Newburyport vs. Haverhill, 3:40 p.m.

