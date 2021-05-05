Wednesday, May 5
Softball
Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.
Track and Field
Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 6
Baseball
Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4:15 p.m.
Softball
Pentucket at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 4:30 p.m.
