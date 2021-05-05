Wednesday, May 5

Softball

Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.

Track and Field

Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 6

Baseball

Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Pentucket at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 4:30 p.m.

