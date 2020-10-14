Wednesday, Oct. 14

Golf

Triton at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Lynnfield at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Cross Country

Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 5 p.m.

Golf

North Reading at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you