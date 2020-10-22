Thursday, Oct. 22

Cross Country

Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 4:15 p.m.

Field Hockey

Lynnfield at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Georgetown, 4:15 p.m.

Golf

Newburyport at Rockport, 3 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23

Field Hockey

Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Georgetown at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.

