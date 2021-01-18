Monday, Jan. 18

Boys Ice Hockey

Triton at Newburyport, 3 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Central Catholic at HPNA, 12 p.m.; Masconomet at Newburyport, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Boys Basketball

Georgetown at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Amesbury at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Boys Ice Hockey

Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 7 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Methuen-Tewksbury at HPNA, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Winthrop, 6:10 p.m.

Swimming

Lynnfield at Triton, 6 p.m.

