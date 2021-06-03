Thursday, June 3

Baseball

Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Triton at Lynnfield, 3 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Lynnfield at Triton, 3 p.m.; North Reading at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Triton at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Triton at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Baseball

Triton at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Ipswich at Triton, 4:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

