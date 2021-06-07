Monday, June 7
Baseball
Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Softball
Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Rockport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8
Baseball
Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 3:45 p.m.
Softball
North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Amesbury at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
