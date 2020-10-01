Thursday, Oct. 1
Cross Country
Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Golf
Manchester at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Rockport at Triton, 3:45 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
Field Hockey
Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4:15 p.m.
Golf
Pentucket at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.
