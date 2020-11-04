Wednesday, Nov. 4

Boys Soccer

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Newburyport at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Cross Country

Amesbury at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Field Hockey

Amesbury at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.

