Wednesday, Nov. 4
Boys Soccer
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Newburyport at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Cross Country
Amesbury at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.
Field Hockey
Amesbury at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.
