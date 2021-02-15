Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening changing to rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.