Monday, Feb. 15
Boys Ice Hockey
Pentucket at North Reading, 1 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Marblehead, 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Boys Basketball
Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Pentucket/North Reading winner at Triton, 3 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham/Lynnfield winner at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Gloucester, 5 p.m.
