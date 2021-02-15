Monday, Feb. 15

Boys Ice Hockey

Pentucket at North Reading, 1 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Marblehead, 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Boys Basketball

Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Pentucket/North Reading winner at Triton, 3 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham/Lynnfield winner at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Gloucester, 5 p.m.

