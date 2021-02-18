Thursday, Feb. 18

Boys Basketball

North Reading at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Ipswich at Amesbury, 2 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

Boys Ice Hockey

Triton vs Newburyport, 4 p.m.

