Wednesday, June 9
Baseball
Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Triton at Pentucket, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket at Triton, 7 p.m.
Softball
Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 5 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Triton at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Newburyport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Triton at Marblehead, 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 10
Baseball
Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4:45 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 4:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 4:45 p.m.
Softball
Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Amesbury at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.
