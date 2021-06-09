Wednesday, June 9

Baseball

Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Triton at Pentucket, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Pentucket at Triton, 7 p.m.

Softball

Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 5 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Triton at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Newburyport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Triton at Marblehead, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 10

Baseball

Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4:45 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 4:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 4:45 p.m.

Softball

Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Amesbury at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you