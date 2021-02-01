Monday, Feb. 1

Boys Basketball

Triton at Newburyport, 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at Rockport, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 5 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Marblehead, 5 p.m.; HPNA at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Boys Basketball

Triton at North Reading, 5:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 6:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

North Reading at Triton, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Girls Basketball

Newburyport at Pentucket, 5 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

HPNA at Methuen-Tewksbury, 6 p.m.

