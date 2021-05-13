Thursday, May 13
Baseball
Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 4:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Lynnfield at Triton, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Triton at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.
Softball
Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Triton at Danvers, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 14
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 4:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 5 p.m.
Softball
Triton at Rockport, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pentucket at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Ipswich at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Ipswich at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.
