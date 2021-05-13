Thursday, May 13

Baseball

Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 4:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Lynnfield at Triton, 3:45 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Triton at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Triton at Danvers, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 14

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 4:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 5 p.m.

Softball

Triton at Rockport, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Pentucket at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Ipswich at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Ipswich at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.

