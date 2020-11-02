Monday, Nov. 2

Cross Country

North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Amesbury at Triton, 4:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 5:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Pentucket at Rockport, 4 p.m.; Triton at Amesbury, 5 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Field Hockey

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Georgetown, 4:15 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 5:15 p.m.

