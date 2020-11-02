Monday, Nov. 2
Cross Country
North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Amesbury at Triton, 4:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 5:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Pentucket at Rockport, 4 p.m.; Triton at Amesbury, 5 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Field Hockey
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Georgetown, 4:15 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 5:15 p.m.
