Wednesday, May 5
Softball
Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 6
Baseball
Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4:15 p.m.
Friday, May 7
Baseball
Governor’s Academy at Middlesex School, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Middlesex School, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Triton at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Middlesex School at Governor’s Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Rivers, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Governor’s Academy at Middlesex School, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Middlesex School at Governor’s Academy, 4:30 p.m.
