Thursday, Jan. 7
Swimming
Triton at North Reading, 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 8
Boys Basketball
Georgetown at North Reading, 5 p.m.; Triton at Rockport, 5:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
North Reading at Georgetown, 5 p.m.; Rockport at Triton, 5:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Boys Ice Hockey
Lynnfield at Triton, 2 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 7:20 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.