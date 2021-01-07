Thursday, Jan. 7

Swimming

Triton at North Reading, 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 8

Boys Basketball

Georgetown at North Reading, 5 p.m.; Triton at Rockport, 5:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball

North Reading at Georgetown, 5 p.m.; Rockport at Triton, 5:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9

Boys Ice Hockey

Lynnfield at Triton, 2 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 7:20 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you