Friday, June 18

Baseball

Wayland at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Weston at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Triton, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Mystic Valley at Newburyport, 3 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 7 p.m.

Softball

Weston at Triton, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Gloucester at Triton, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, June 20

Boys Track and Field

Division 2 North Sectionals, 10 a.m., at Weston

Girls Track and Field

Division 2 North Sectionals, 3 p.m., at Weston

Monday, June 21

Baseball

TBA at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Winthrop at Georgetown, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

TBA at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Shawsheen, 4 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Newburyport at Gloucester, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

TBA at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you