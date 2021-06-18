Friday, June 18
Baseball
Wayland at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Weston at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Triton, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Mystic Valley at Newburyport, 3 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 7 p.m.
Softball
Weston at Triton, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Gloucester at Triton, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, June 20
Boys Track and Field
Division 2 North Sectionals, 10 a.m., at Weston
Girls Track and Field
Division 2 North Sectionals, 3 p.m., at Weston
Monday, June 21
Baseball
TBA at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Winthrop at Georgetown, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
TBA at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Shawsheen, 4 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Newburyport at Gloucester, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
TBA at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
