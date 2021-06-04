Friday, June 4

Baseball

Triton at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Ipswich at Triton, 4:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Boys Lacrosse

Manchester at Amesbury, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

Baseball

Pentucket at Amesbury, 3 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you