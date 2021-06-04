Friday, June 4
Baseball
Triton at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.
Softball
Ipswich at Triton, 4:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Boys Lacrosse
Manchester at Amesbury, 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 6
Baseball
Pentucket at Amesbury, 3 p.m.
