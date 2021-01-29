Friday, Jan. 29
Boys Basketball
North Reading at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 5:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Rockport at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 5:45 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Swampscott vs. Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 30
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Lynnfield, 12 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Masconomet, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Girls Ice Hockey
Andover at HPNA, 4 p.m.; Beverly at Newburyport, 6:25 p.m.
