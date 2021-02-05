Friday, Feb. 5

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 5:45 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at Rockport, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 5:45 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Austin Prep at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Girls Basketball

Amesbury at Rockport, 11:30 a.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:45 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Triton, 2 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Medford at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 7

Girls Ice Hockey

HPNA at Central Catholic, 9:45 a.m.

