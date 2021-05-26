Wednesday, May 26
Baseball
Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Amesbury at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Amesbury at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Amesbury at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
Baseball
Lynnfield at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
North Reading at Triton, 4:30 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Manchester at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Masconomet at Triton, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.