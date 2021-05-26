Wednesday, May 26

Baseball

Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Amesbury at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Amesbury at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Amesbury at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

Baseball

Lynnfield at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

North Reading at Triton, 4:30 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Manchester at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Masconomet at Triton, 5 p.m.

