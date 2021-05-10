Monday, May 10

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Triton, 3:45 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Rockport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Amesbury at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Rockport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11

Baseball

Amesbury at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Triton at Saugus, 4:30 p.m.

