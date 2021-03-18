Friday, March 19
Football
Manchester at Triton, 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 20
Football
Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 1 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 1 p.m.
Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain...changing to snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
