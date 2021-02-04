Thursday, Feb. 4
Boys Basketball
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 5:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Manchester at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Austin Prep vs. Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Swimming
Ipswich vs. Triton, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5
Boys Basketball
Amesbury at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 5:45 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Pentucket at Rockport, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 5:45 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Austin Prep vs. Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Girls Basketball
Amesbury at Rockport, 11:30 a.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:45 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Triton, 2 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Medford at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.