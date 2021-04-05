Monday, April 5

Boys Indoor Track

Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Georgetown at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7

Girls Volleyball

Ipswich at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.

