Monday, April 5
Boys Indoor Track
Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Georgetown at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 7
Girls Volleyball
Ipswich at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.
