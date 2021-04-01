Thursday, April 1

Fall 2 Track

Amesbury at Lynnfield, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 2

Football

Ipswich at Newburyport, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

Football

North Reading at Amesbury, 1 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 1 p.m. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you