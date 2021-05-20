Thursday, May 20

Baseball

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4:45 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Newburyport at Amesbury, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 4:15 p.m.

Friday, May 21

Baseball

Newburyport at North Reading, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

North Reading at Triton, 4:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4:45 p.m.

Softball

Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Lynnfield at Triton, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Pentucket at Gloucester, 4:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you