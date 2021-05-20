Thursday, May 20
Baseball
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4:45 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Newburyport at Amesbury, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 4:15 p.m.
Friday, May 21
Baseball
Newburyport at North Reading, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
North Reading at Triton, 4:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4:45 p.m.
Softball
Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Lynnfield at Triton, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Pentucket at Gloucester, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.