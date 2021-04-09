Friday, April 9
Football
Pentucket at Newburyport, 5 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 5 p.m.
Fall 2 Track
Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Salisbury - Raymond G. Lauzon, age 79, of Salisbury, died in the comforting surroundings of his home with his wife by his side. He was the loving husband of Donna L. (Carlin) Lauzon. Born in Derry, N.H., November 29, 1941, he was the only son of four children of the late Harold and Irene (Ga…
Wrentham - Edward "Buster" Fitzgerald passed away peacefully in his sleep of natural causes in the early morning hours of April 2 at his home in Wrentham, Mass. Born in Boston to Josephine (Farrell) and Edward Fitzgerald of Ireland, Buster moved to Wrentham at three years of age and lived a …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.