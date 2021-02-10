Boys Hockey
Player School G A Pts
James Tatro Triton 12 5 17
Ryan Archer Newburyport 7 9 16
Jon Groth Newburyport 7 8 15
Richie Hardy Pentucket 8 4 12
Tony Lucci Newburyport 4 7 11
Trevor Quigley Triton 4 7 11
Owen Spence Newburyport 6 4 10
Colin Richmond Newburyport 4 6 10
Jack Stewart Pentucket 3 6 9
Cael Kohan Triton 4 4 8
Zach Wilson Newburyport 3 5 8
Brady Lindholm Triton 0 8 8
Tucker St. Lawrence Newburyport 3 4 7
Carson Purcell Pentucket 4 2 6
Girls Hockey
Player School G A Pts
Kaitlyn Bush HPNA 7 2 9
Shannon Brennan Newburyport 5 2 7
Izzy Kirby Newburyport 5 2 7
Katerina Yelsits HPNA 3 4 7
Abby Stauss Newburyport 3 4 7
Erin Irons Newburyport 4 2 6
Ella Roe HPNA 1 4 5
Brooke Duquette HPNA 0 5 5
Fiona Dunphy Newburyport 3 1 4
Hannah Gross Newburyport 2 2 4
Ellie Turgeon Newburyport 2 2 4
NOTE: HPNA girls hockey missing statistics from Sunday against Central Catholic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.