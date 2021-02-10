Boys Hockey

Player School G A Pts

James Tatro Triton 12 5 17

Ryan Archer Newburyport 7 9 16

Jon Groth Newburyport 7 8 15

Richie Hardy Pentucket 8 4 12

Tony Lucci Newburyport 4 7 11

Trevor Quigley Triton 4 7 11

Owen Spence Newburyport 6 4 10

Colin Richmond Newburyport 4 6 10

Jack Stewart Pentucket 3 6 9

Cael Kohan Triton 4 4 8

Zach Wilson Newburyport 3 5 8

Brady Lindholm Triton 0 8 8

Tucker St. Lawrence Newburyport 3 4 7

Carson Purcell Pentucket 4 2 6

 

Girls Hockey

Player School G A Pts

Kaitlyn Bush HPNA 7 2 9

Shannon Brennan Newburyport 5 2 7

Izzy Kirby Newburyport 5 2 7

Katerina Yelsits HPNA 3 4 7

Abby Stauss Newburyport 3 4 7

Erin Irons Newburyport 4 2 6

Ella Roe HPNA 1 4 5

Brooke Duquette HPNA 0 5 5

Fiona Dunphy Newburyport 3 1 4

Hannah Gross Newburyport 2 2 4

Ellie Turgeon Newburyport 2 2 4

 

NOTE: HPNA girls hockey missing statistics from Sunday against Central Catholic

