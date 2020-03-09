Boys Hockey

Player School G A Pts

Ben Reynolds Newburyport 23 10 33

Brad Killion Triton 17 16 33

James Tatro Triton 16 17 33

Cael Kohan Triton 13 15 28

Jon Groth Newburyport 8 17 25

Richie Hardy Pentucket 14 7 21

Josh Smith Pentucket 11 8 19

Tyler Godfrey Triton 6 13 19

Colin Richmond Newburyport 3 15 18

Jack Forrest Triton 7 8 15

Owen Reid Amesbury 8 6 14

Brady Lindholm Triton 3 11 14

Logan Bridgewater Amesbury 4 9 13

Connor Kohan Triton 4 9 13

Owen Spence Newburyport 3 10 13

Jack Niska Triton 3 10 13

Ryan Lindholm Triton 5 7 12

Ryan Archer Newburyport 8 3 11

Dom Cignetti Pentucket 2 9 11

 

Girls Hockey

Player School G A Pts

Lilly Shannon Governor's 31 16 47

Kelly Harty Governor's 23 23 46

Hannah Keating HPNA 25 18 43

Eliana Kane HPNA 18 22 40

Reese Pascucci HPNA 9 21 30

Deanna Bosco HPNA 4 24 28

Morgan Whitlock HPNA 6 10 16

Kat Yelsits HPNA 7 8 15

Sierra Harris Masconomet 6 6 12

Emma Skafas HPNA 5 7 12

Rory McPherson Governor's 4 8 12

Cali Caponigro Masconomet 8 3 11

Maura Fiozenza Governor's 4 7 11

Kate Colvin Governor's 2 9 11

Bella Cahill Masconomet 5 3 8

Alyssa Mazzocchi HPNA 2 6 8

Sage Smith Masconomet 5 2 7

Meghan McElaney Masconomet 4 3 7

Shelby Nassar HPNA 4 3 7

Sadie Gearan Governor's 2 5 7

Lauren Fraser Governor's 1 6 7

Sarah Whitlock HPNA 0 7 7

 

Note: Statistics not available for Governor's Academy boys.

Tags

Recommended for you