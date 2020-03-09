Boys Hockey
Player School G A Pts
Ben Reynolds Newburyport 23 10 33
Brad Killion Triton 17 16 33
James Tatro Triton 16 17 33
Cael Kohan Triton 13 15 28
Jon Groth Newburyport 8 17 25
Richie Hardy Pentucket 14 7 21
Josh Smith Pentucket 11 8 19
Tyler Godfrey Triton 6 13 19
Colin Richmond Newburyport 3 15 18
Jack Forrest Triton 7 8 15
Owen Reid Amesbury 8 6 14
Brady Lindholm Triton 3 11 14
Logan Bridgewater Amesbury 4 9 13
Connor Kohan Triton 4 9 13
Owen Spence Newburyport 3 10 13
Jack Niska Triton 3 10 13
Ryan Lindholm Triton 5 7 12
Ryan Archer Newburyport 8 3 11
Dom Cignetti Pentucket 2 9 11
Girls Hockey
Player School G A Pts
Lilly Shannon Governor's 31 16 47
Kelly Harty Governor's 23 23 46
Hannah Keating HPNA 25 18 43
Eliana Kane HPNA 18 22 40
Reese Pascucci HPNA 9 21 30
Deanna Bosco HPNA 4 24 28
Morgan Whitlock HPNA 6 10 16
Kat Yelsits HPNA 7 8 15
Sierra Harris Masconomet 6 6 12
Emma Skafas HPNA 5 7 12
Rory McPherson Governor's 4 8 12
Cali Caponigro Masconomet 8 3 11
Maura Fiozenza Governor's 4 7 11
Kate Colvin Governor's 2 9 11
Bella Cahill Masconomet 5 3 8
Alyssa Mazzocchi HPNA 2 6 8
Sage Smith Masconomet 5 2 7
Meghan McElaney Masconomet 4 3 7
Shelby Nassar HPNA 4 3 7
Sadie Gearan Governor's 2 5 7
Lauren Fraser Governor's 1 6 7
Sarah Whitlock HPNA 0 7 7
Note: Statistics not available for Governor's Academy boys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.