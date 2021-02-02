Boys Hockey
Player School G A Pts
James Tatro Triton 11 4 15
Ryan Archer Newburyport 7 8 15
Jon Groth Newburyport 6 7 13
Richie Hardy Pentucket 8 4 12
Tony Lucci Newburyport 4 7 11
Trevor Quigley Triton 4 7 11
Colin Richmond Newburyport 3 6 9
Owen Spence Newburyport 5 3 8
Cael Kohan Triton 4 4 8
Zach Wilson Newburyport 2 5 7
Jack Stewart Pentucket 2 5 7
Brady Lindholm Triton 0 7 7
Girls Hockey
Player School G A Pts
Kaitlyn Bush HPNA 6 1 7
Abby Stauss Newburyport 3 2 5
Brooke Duquette HPNA 0 5 5
Shannon Brennan Newburyport 3 1 4
Katerina Yelsits HPNA 2 2 4
Ella Roe HPNA 1 3 4
Erin Irons Newburyport 2 1 3
Sophie Znamierowski HPNA 1 2 3
Hannah Gross Newburyport 1 2 3
Alyssa Mazzocchi HPNA 0 3 3
Morgan Whitlock HPNA 0 3 3
