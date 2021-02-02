Boys Hockey

Player School G A Pts

James Tatro Triton 11 4 15

Ryan Archer Newburyport 7 8 15

Jon Groth Newburyport 6 7 13

Richie Hardy Pentucket 8 4 12

Tony Lucci Newburyport 4 7 11

Trevor Quigley Triton 4 7 11

Colin Richmond Newburyport 3 6 9

Owen Spence Newburyport 5 3 8

Cael Kohan Triton 4 4 8

Zach Wilson Newburyport 2 5 7

Jack Stewart Pentucket 2 5 7

Brady Lindholm Triton 0 7 7

 

Girls Hockey

Player School G A Pts

Kaitlyn Bush HPNA 6 1 7

Abby Stauss Newburyport 3 2 5

Brooke Duquette HPNA 0 5 5

Shannon Brennan Newburyport 3 1 4

Katerina Yelsits HPNA 2 2 4

Ella Roe HPNA 1 3 4

Erin Irons Newburyport 2 1 3

Sophie Znamierowski HPNA 1 2 3

Hannah Gross Newburyport 1 2 3

Alyssa Mazzocchi HPNA 0 3 3

Morgan Whitlock HPNA 0 3 3

