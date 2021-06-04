Boys Lacrosse

Player Team G A Pts

Jared Leonard Triton 35 19 54

James Tatro Triton 30 19 49

Jake Palma Newburyport 23 4 27

Aidan Tierney Pentucket 20 5 25

Ryan Cottone Newburyport 13 9 22

Carson Purcell Triton 13 9 22

C.J. Howland Triton 15 7 22

Seamus O’Keefe Pentucket 8 12 20

Ben Turpin Pentucket 16 4 20

Jon Groth Newburyport 10 8 18

 

Girls Lacrosse

Player Team G A Pts

Lana Mickelson Pentucket 46 13 59

Greta Maurer Pentucket 18 27 45

Chloe Connors Triton 22 21 43

Kate Trojan Triton 32 10 42

Sam King Newburyport 29 11 40

Audrey Conover Pentucket 28 9 37

Anna Affolter Newburyport 20 13 33

Ashley Silva Triton 20 12 32

Izzy Rosa Newburyport 16 13 29

Lily Pons Newburyport 12 8 20

Emily Fuller Newburyport 14 6 20

 

NOTE: Missing Georgetown girls lacrosse’s June 3 game against North Reading.

