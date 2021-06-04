Boys Lacrosse
Player Team G A Pts
Jared Leonard Triton 35 19 54
James Tatro Triton 30 19 49
Jake Palma Newburyport 23 4 27
Aidan Tierney Pentucket 20 5 25
Ryan Cottone Newburyport 13 9 22
Carson Purcell Triton 13 9 22
C.J. Howland Triton 15 7 22
Seamus O’Keefe Pentucket 8 12 20
Ben Turpin Pentucket 16 4 20
Jon Groth Newburyport 10 8 18
Girls Lacrosse
Player Team G A Pts
Lana Mickelson Pentucket 46 13 59
Greta Maurer Pentucket 18 27 45
Chloe Connors Triton 22 21 43
Kate Trojan Triton 32 10 42
Sam King Newburyport 29 11 40
Audrey Conover Pentucket 28 9 37
Anna Affolter Newburyport 20 13 33
Ashley Silva Triton 20 12 32
Izzy Rosa Newburyport 16 13 29
Lily Pons Newburyport 12 8 20
Emily Fuller Newburyport 14 6 20
NOTE: Missing Georgetown girls lacrosse’s June 3 game against North Reading.
