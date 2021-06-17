Boys Lacrosse
Player Team G A Pts
Jared Leonard Triton 46 28 74
James Tatro Triton 46 25 71
Ryan Cottone Newburyport 25 19 44
Ben Turpin Pentucket 26 9 35
Aidan Tierney Pentucket 25 8 33
Seamus O'Keefe Pentucket 11 22 33
Jake Palma Newburyport 26 5 31
C.J. Howland Triton 18 10 28
Carson Purcell Triton 14 12 26
Jon Groth Newburyport 12 13 25
Thomas Cahill Triton 13 11 24
Kennedy Heath Newburyport 14 9 23
Joe Turpin Pentucket 13 10 23
Oliver Pons Newburyport 15 7 22
Zach Lever Newburyport 11 11 22
Girls Lacrosse
Player Team G A Pts
Lana Mickelson Pentucket 65 23 88
Sam King Newburyport 50 16 66
Greta Maurer Pentucket 24 30 54
Audrey Conover Pentucket 41 12 53
Kate Trojan Triton 37 12 49
Izzy Rosa Newburyport 21 27 48
Chloe Connors Triton 26 21 47
Anna Affolter Newburyport 32 13 45
Lily Pons Newburyport 20 13 33
Ashley Silva Triton 20 12 32
Emily Fuller Newburyport 22 9 31
Charlene Basque Pentucket 22 1 23
Mary Surette Georgetown 18 3 21
Elle Schneider Georgetown 12 8 20
Maddie Desimio-Maloney Newburyport 8 11 19
NOTE: Missing goal/assist from Georgetown girls lacrosse's Tuesday finale against Ipswich.
