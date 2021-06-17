Boys Lacrosse

Player Team G A Pts

Jared Leonard Triton 46 28 74

James Tatro Triton 46 25 71

Ryan Cottone Newburyport 25 19 44

Ben Turpin Pentucket 26 9 35

Aidan Tierney Pentucket 25 8 33

Seamus O'Keefe Pentucket 11 22 33

Jake Palma Newburyport 26 5 31

C.J. Howland Triton 18 10 28

Carson Purcell Triton 14 12 26

Jon Groth Newburyport 12 13 25

Thomas Cahill Triton 13 11 24

Kennedy Heath Newburyport 14 9 23

Joe Turpin Pentucket 13 10 23

Oliver Pons Newburyport 15 7 22

Zach Lever Newburyport 11 11 22

 

Girls Lacrosse

Player Team G A Pts

Lana Mickelson Pentucket 65 23 88

Sam King Newburyport 50 16 66

Greta Maurer Pentucket 24 30 54

Audrey Conover Pentucket 41 12 53

Kate Trojan Triton 37 12 49

Izzy Rosa Newburyport 21 27 48

Chloe Connors Triton 26 21 47

Anna Affolter Newburyport 32 13 45

Lily Pons Newburyport 20 13 33

Ashley Silva Triton 20 12 32

Emily Fuller Newburyport 22 9 31

Charlene Basque Pentucket 22 1 23

Mary Surette Georgetown 18 3 21

Elle Schneider Georgetown 12 8 20

Maddie Desimio-Maloney Newburyport 8 11 19

 

NOTE: Missing goal/assist from Georgetown girls lacrosse's Tuesday finale against Ipswich.

