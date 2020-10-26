Boys Soccer

Player School G A Pts

Brady O’Donnell Newburyport 7 3 10

Ryan Archer Newburyport 3 4 7

Henry Acton Newburyport 1 4 5

Max Gagnon Newburyport 3 1 4

Liam Sullivan Pentucket 2 2 4

Seamus O’Keefe Pentucket 1 3 4

Alex Bishop Pentucket 1 3 4

Will Roberts Pentucket 3 0 3

Luke Dickson Pentucket 3 0 3

Nate Blanchard Pentucket 3 0 3

Cam Rooney Georgetown 2 1 3

Owen McNeil Newburyport 2 1 3

Jamie Brooks Newburyport 1 2 3

 

Girls Soccer

Player School G A Pts

Jacey Jennings Pentucket 3 9 12

Mollie Cahalane Pentucket 4 3 7

Alyssa Pettet Amesbury 4 2 6

Allie Waters Newburyport 4 1 5

Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 4 1 5

Sabrina Campbell Pentucket 4 0 4

Norah McElhinney Newburyport 3 1 4

Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 1 3 4

MK McElaney Amesbury 2 1 3

Cali Catarius Amesbury 1 2 3

 

Field Hockey

Player School G A Pts

Callie Beauparlant Newburyport 12 7 19

Lilly Ragusa Newburyport 5 5 10

Haley Dwight Pentucket 4 4 8

Liv Reagan Pentucket 3 5 8

Vivian Burr Georgetown 6 0 6

Maddie Hillick Triton 5 1 6

Ashley Ventura Newburyport 4 1 5

Olivia McDonald Newburyport 3 2 5

Ally Countie Georgetown 2 3 5

Rita Cahalane Newburyport 2 2 4

Shannon Brennan Newburyport 0 4 4

Tags

Recommended for you