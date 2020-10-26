Boys Soccer
Player School G A Pts
Brady O’Donnell Newburyport 7 3 10
Ryan Archer Newburyport 3 4 7
Henry Acton Newburyport 1 4 5
Max Gagnon Newburyport 3 1 4
Liam Sullivan Pentucket 2 2 4
Seamus O’Keefe Pentucket 1 3 4
Alex Bishop Pentucket 1 3 4
Will Roberts Pentucket 3 0 3
Luke Dickson Pentucket 3 0 3
Nate Blanchard Pentucket 3 0 3
Cam Rooney Georgetown 2 1 3
Owen McNeil Newburyport 2 1 3
Jamie Brooks Newburyport 1 2 3
Girls Soccer
Player School G A Pts
Jacey Jennings Pentucket 3 9 12
Mollie Cahalane Pentucket 4 3 7
Alyssa Pettet Amesbury 4 2 6
Allie Waters Newburyport 4 1 5
Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 4 1 5
Sabrina Campbell Pentucket 4 0 4
Norah McElhinney Newburyport 3 1 4
Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 1 3 4
MK McElaney Amesbury 2 1 3
Cali Catarius Amesbury 1 2 3
Field Hockey
Player School G A Pts
Callie Beauparlant Newburyport 12 7 19
Lilly Ragusa Newburyport 5 5 10
Haley Dwight Pentucket 4 4 8
Liv Reagan Pentucket 3 5 8
Vivian Burr Georgetown 6 0 6
Maddie Hillick Triton 5 1 6
Ashley Ventura Newburyport 4 1 5
Olivia McDonald Newburyport 3 2 5
Ally Countie Georgetown 2 3 5
Rita Cahalane Newburyport 2 2 4
Shannon Brennan Newburyport 0 4 4
